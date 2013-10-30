VIENNA Oct 30 Erste Group Bank will
not make any acquisitions in the near future other than a
possible purchase of Croatia's Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB),
its chief executive said.
"It's true that we show some interest in Postanska Banka,"
Andreas Treichl told analysts on a conference call monitored by
Reuters via webcast. "Any other M&A activities, for the moment,
I would exclude."
The Croatian government hopes to raise around 2 billion kuna
($361 million) from the sale of HPB and the country's biggest
insurer.
Treichl said the potential acquisition would not require any
capital measures and could be handled by Erste's local Croatian
unit.
Erste wrote down 50 million euros ($69 million) of goodwill
on its Croatian business in the second and third quarters as the
Balkan country struggled to stimulate economic growth while
reducing debt.
($1 = 5.5380 Croatian kunas)
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)