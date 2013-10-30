VIENNA Oct 30 Austria's Erste Group Bank
is confident of coming to an agreement with the
Hungarian government on a plan to help foreign-currency mortgage
borrowers, its chief executive said.
The government wants to reduce costs for homeowners, whose
loans have become more expensive, and has rejected proposals
from the Hungarian Banking Association. It is expected to
present its own plans early next month.
"We're entering into negotiations. We're quite confident
that we're going to find a negotiated reasonable solution for
that issue during the next four weeks," Andreas Treichl said on
a conference call monitored by Reuters.
Treichl added that he saw no significant loan growth in
coming quarters but expected risk costs to continue to decline
through early 2014.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)