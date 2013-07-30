* CEO detects more conciliatory tone from Hungary
* No profits in Hungary next year
* Slight improvement expected in CEE in second half of 2013
* Forecast for lower operating result, risk costs confirmed
* Shares down 1.2 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, July 30 Austria's Erste Group Bank
said it hoped the worst was behind it in Hungary,
where the government was taking a more conciliatory tone towards
foreign banks to help its economy.
Banks in Hungary have taken a collective hit of 3.6 billion
euros ($4.8 billion) since Viktor Orban's government began an
unpredictable programme of bank taxes and forced loan subsidies
in 2010.
Foreign banks may suffer again from a plan to help borrowers
with foreign-currency mortgages. But Erste Chief Executive
Andreas Treichl said he believed the government now understood
it needed foreign lenders like Erste to help drive growth.
Orban's government promised last week to hold talks with
banks before pressing ahead with the new measures. Orban said on
Friday the government was proposing a solution "that does not
wreck the financial system".
"I'm quite hopeful that the ordeal is over," Treichl told
analysts on a conference call after the bank reported
second-quarter results on Tuesday that included 61 million euros
($81 million) in costs of taxes and loan subsidies in Hungary.
"I think there's a growing awareness in Hungary that enough
is enough," he told a news conference later. "We hope that the
latest statements we heard from the Hungarian government will
lead to a closer cooperation."
Hungary wants to phase out foreign-currency mortgages, many
of them provided by foreign banks, to help hundreds of thousands
of borrowers who took out cheap loans in Swiss francs, euros and
yen but lost out when the exchange rate shifted.
The banks, which include UniCredit's Bank Austria,
Raiffeisen and BayernLB's MKB, fear they
will bear the brunt, as in a past scheme that allowed borrowers
to pay off loans at previous, cheaper exchange rates.
Hungary is one of Erste's core central European markets
which it hopes will begin to improve in the second half of this
year, helping it limit a fall in its overall full-year operating
result to below 5 percent.
Treichl cited Hungary's falling inflation, stabilising
unemployment, current-account surplus and slight economic growth
as factors that gave him grounds for optimism - although he said
Erste would not make a profit there again as early as next year.
The bank earlier reported a first-half loss in Hungary of 99
million euros, and Treichl said Erste had now made a cumulative
loss in the country since the start of its engagement there.
KITCHEN-SINKING
Like its main rivals in the once fast-growing region, Bank
Austria and Raiffeisen, Erste has been grappling with stagnation
in central and eastern Europe as the effects of the euro crisis
spread to neighbouring, in some cases less developed, economies.
Treichl said the region was still doing well compared to
southern Europe, and he expected a slight improvement in the
second half of the year, which would help the bank achieve an
expected 10-15 percent cut to its risk provisions this year.
In the meantime, Erste has been strengthening its balance
sheet in anticipation of new regulations on capital ratios, and
said its core tier 1 capital ratio in terms of the coming Basel
III requirements was already a more than adequate 10.3 percent.
"All we need is growth," said Treichl. When asked what the
company's priorities for the use of capital were, he listed
investing for growth, a comfortable capital position and a more
generous dividend.
Erste's second-quarter pretax profit dropped to 68 million
euros from 241 million euros a year earlier, when it had
benefited from large one-off effects - missing a Reuters average
poll estimate of 80 million euros.
The bank's net interest income fell 9 percent to 1.19
billion euros as interest rates and demand both fell.
Erste cut its general administrative costs in the quarter by
3 percent to 912 million euros and said full-year costs would
fall for 2013 and again for 2014.
Quarterly risk provisions rose 7 percent to 430 million
euros, and the operating result for the first half - it did not
give a second-quarter number - was 1.64 billion euros, down 6
percent year on year.
"Operating result is in line as weaker net interest income
was offset by lower expenses, but it feels like some
kitchen-sinking on the amount of 'other losses'," Berenberg
analyst Eleni Papoula wrote in an email.
Erste Bank shares traded down 1.3 percent at 22.54 euros by
1200 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent weaker European banking
index.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
