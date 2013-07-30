VIENNA, July 30 Austria's Erste Group Bank
missed analysts' estimates with a steep drop in
second-quarter pretax profit but stuck to its forecast and said
it expected a slight improvement in the economies of central and
eastern Europe in the second half.
Pretax profit fell to 68 million euros ($90 million) from
241 million euros a year earlier, when it had benefited from
one-off gains, missing the average estimate of 80 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
Erste, one of the leading banks in central and eastern
Europe, raised its risk provisions by 7 percent to 430 million
euros, less than had been expected.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)