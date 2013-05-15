VIENNA May 15 Austria's banks are giving a thumbs down to supporting the creation of a "bad bank" for Hypo Alpe Adria to relieve pressure on state finances from the nationalised lender.

Hypo Alpe Adria, rescued from collapse by the state in 2009, has already swallowed more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in government aid.

Reuters reported last week that Austria might adopt a "bad bank" model used in Ireland to help reorganise Hypo Alpe Adria before an end-May deadline from the European Commission for a new revamp plan.

But such a plan would need backing from private investors, most likely the country's banking sector, which is already paying a levy that was increased last year to help finance the rescue of another troubled bank, Volksbanken AG.

"I decidedly rule out a commitment on our part," Unicredit Bank Austria Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said when asked by Reuters on Wednesday about investing in a bad bank to take over assets from Hypo and make its banking units more attractive to buyers.

Martin Gruell, finance chief at Raiffeisen Bank International, took a similar stance in an interview this week with the Wirtschaftsblatt paper.

"We will not let ourselves be put under pressure by politicians," he said.

Erste Group Bank and BAWAG PSK said they had not been approached so could not comment on the idea.

Brussels and Vienna are at loggerheads over the pace of overhauling Hypo, with the Commission keen for its operating assets to be sold by the end of the year while Austria is fearful rushed sales could hurt state finances ahead of elections due by late September.

Hypo Alpe Adria has said a quick sale of its businesses in Austria, Italy and the Balkans could saddle taxpayers with losses of between 5 billion and 6 billion euros.

The attraction of Ireland's approach is that its bad bank - the National Asset Management Agency - has a special investment vehicle in which three private investors held the majority, thus allowing Ireland not to count NAMA debts as state debt.

Former Austrian central bank chief Klaus Liebscher, who is advising the government on Hypo, said in an interview late on Tuesday with national broadcaster ORF he favoured the creation of a bad bank backed by private investors.

"I cannot expect that the initial reaction from banks that are approached will be glowingly positive," he said. "If we go this way, some persuasion will be needed."

Finance Minister Maria Fekter has in the past opposed creating a bad bank for nationalised lenders, partly because it could undermine plans to generate a budget surplus by 2017 and get state debt under 60 percent of GDP by the end of the decade.

Creating a bad bank for Hypo Alpe Adria would also need approval from BayernLB, its former owner and major creditor.