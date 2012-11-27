VIENNA Nov 27 Industrialist turned politician
Frank Stronach's Magna International did 350 million
euros ($454 million) in business related to a controversial
Eurofighter deal, Austria's economy minister said.
Austria decided in 2003 to buy EADS
Eurofighter jets rather than competing planes from Lockheed
Martin or Saab, and prosecutors are now
investigating allegations that bribery influenced the decision.
As part of the agreement, EADS had to guarantee offset deals
that would mean twice the deal value would flow back into the
Austrian economy through related business such as supply
agreements, infrastructure or education projects.
Such transactions were not in themselves illegal but it is
suspected that many companies represented their normal business
as offset deals to the Austrian economy ministry, which had to
approve them, to help EADS meet its target.
In addition, prosecutors believe EADS paid tens of millions
of euros in bribes to politicians and civil servants through a
network of phantom companies.
Stronach, an Austro-Canadian billionaire who launched a new,
eurosceptic Austrian political party this year, has previously
denied profiting from the 1.7 billion euro Eurofighter deal.
Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said on Tuesday that
Magna had submitted contracts via partners for approval as
offset deals, and that the Magna employees responsible for them
had confirmed this in writing.
"There are facts," Mitterlehner told the Austria Press
Agency, adding that the deals were worth 350 million euros.
A Magna spokeswoman said: "Magna does not dispute that
offset deals took place and has not done so in recent days, but
we would not like to comment on these in detail."
This month Stronach quit the board of Magna, the automotive
parts firm which grew out of a company he founded in 1957,
saying he wanted to focus on his political activities.
EADS this month launched an external review of its
anti-corruption rules, and Austria's defence minister has said
Austria may seek to cancel the contract if bribery was found to
have played a part.