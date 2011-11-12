VIENNA Nov 12 Austria has to tighten its belt to preserve its AAA sovereign debt rating and could reduce its stakes in some big companies to cut debt, Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said.

"We are heading towards a debt spiral from new and old debt. We absolutely have to avoid getting drawn into this vortex," he told the Kurier newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

He noted than even a one-notch downgrade would boost annual debt service costs by 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

Spindelegger, leader of the conservative People's Party, said he had agreed with Social Democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann to insert a debt brake into the Austrian constitution that would automatically limit the national debt.

He reiterated the goal should be reducing the debt to 60 percent of gross domestic product by 2020. The government has projected it will peak at 75.5 percent in 2013.

Spindelegger said Austria has to save on things such as early retirement, health care, subsidies and state railways in the medium-term financial plan to be agreed early next year.

Reducing state stakes in energy group OMV and Telekom Austria to 25 percent plus one share would be one way to help pay down debt quickly, he said.

State holding company OIAG has a 31.5 percent stake in OMV and 28.4 percent of Telekom Austria among other holdings. here

With markets in turmoil amid the euro zone's debt crisis, Spindelegger said amending European Union treaties would not help in the short term but was the way to go in the long run.

"We need a push towards more Europe and have to use the crisis as an opportunity for this," he said.

This will involve a certain loss of national sovereignty -- for instance in budget matters -- but improve Europe's ability to pull in the same direction and boost its global influence, he added.

"It is clear the European Commission has to be strengthened. I warn against having just a few countries decide what will happen. The European Commission has an eye on the big picture. It has to be able to set the tone, also when heads of state and government meet in future," he said.

Austria's Social Democrats, the senior partner in the coalition, have been less keen on giving Brussels greater say when it comes to matters such as pay, pensions and retirement ages.

($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)