VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria's parliament voted on Friday to expand the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund for struggling euro zone members.

The vote passed with a clear majority thanks to support from the governing centrist coalition and opposition Greens after a rowdy debate punctuated by demands from far-right parties to hold a referendum on the issue.

The move will raise Austrian guarantees for the EFSF to 21.6 billion euros ($29.5 billion) from the original 12.2 billion.

Expanding the EFSF as agreed by euro zone leaders in July requires parliamentary approval in the 17 member countries of the euro zone. Germany's lower house approved it on Thursday.

