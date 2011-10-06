VIENNA Oct 6 The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) has lodged a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Austria's participation in a euro zone bailout fund.

An FPOe party statement on Thursday said the court had registered the complaint and said it would deal with the case based on the information and documents it had received.

"The FPOe will leave nothing untried to block or unwind Austria's taking part in this game of chance," party leader Heinz-Christian Strache said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Strasbourg-based court confirmed it had received the complaint last month but declined comment on its merits. She said it typically took years for the court to decide whether to accept such disputes for deliberation.

The court can ask countries to halt disputed plans before cases are decided, but this step normally concerns imminent deportations to detainees' home countries, she added.

Strache and right-wing allies failed last week to prevent Austria's parliament from backing expansion of the 440 billion euro ($585.6 billion) European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) fund for struggling euro zone members.

Three of the 17 euro zone members still need to approve the plan.

The European court rules on individual or state applications alleging violations of rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights. It normally hears cases only after all domestic legal remedies have been exhausted.

($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)