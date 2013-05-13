VIENNA May 13 A new Austrian share index made
its debut on Monday, focusing on the country's export-oriented
companies to the exclusion of the central and eastern European
banking groups that dominate the Vienna bourse.
The ATX Global Players index, with a market
capitalisation of 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion), comprises
all the stocks listed in the Vienna Stock Exchange's main market
segment that make at least 20 percent of their sales outside
Europe.
Austria has long felt that investors still see its bourse as
a proxy investment in the central and eastern Europe (CEE)
region, especially through its banking groups.
The new index includes steelmaker Voestalpine,
engineering group Andritz, oilfield equipment maker
Schoeller-Bleckmann, fibres maker Lenzing
and fireproof materials maker RHI.
Trading volumes on the Vienna exchange's top ATX index
, almost half of which is made up of former state
monopolies and another quarter by the financial sector, have
dropped to about a fifth of their 2007 levels.
The bourse last month began talking to the Warsaw Stock
Exchange, which has usurped its former position in the
region, about cooperation or a possible merger.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)