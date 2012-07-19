* Bad bank for nationalised lenders bad idea-Fekter in Kurier

* Format Magazine reports state-owned banks may need more capial

VIENNA, July 19 Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter rejected the idea of creating a giant "bad bank" to handle toxic assets of lenders that the country has completely or partly nationalised.

"That is not a good idea at all," she told the Kurier paper in an interview published on its website on Thursday.

"Such a mega bad bank would have fatal consequences for the republic and in my view would be the worst-case scenario for taxpayers in the direction of a new austerity package."

Her comments came as Format magazine reported separately that state-owned banks may need more capital, a key point for ratings agencies when judging Austria's creditworthiness.

Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its coveted AAA in January and Moody's warned a month later it might follow suit.

Austria nationalised troubled lenders Hypo Alpe Adria and Kommunalkredit as the 2008/2009 economic crisis raged and this year took a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken AG.

Taking on their debts would drive Austria's debt higher and could boost its budget deficit as well, Fekter said, adding she had told the banks' managers she would not pay such a high price just to get them off the hook.

Citing confidential reports from lenders and the central bank to the Vienna government and restructuring plans filed with the European Commission, Format said in a separate report that Hypo Alpe Adria could need another 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from the state or even 5 billion in a worst-case scenario.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The central bank and markets watchdog FMA have told Hypo to raise around 1.5 billion in capital by the year's end to absorb potential shocks.

Hypo, which aims to shrink back to health by revamping itself and selling assets, declined to comment on what it termed speculation. The Finance Ministry also had no comment.

Format said KA Finanz, the internal bad bank spun off from Kommunalkredit, was seeking an extra half billion euros from the state to cover exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.

Format cited Hannes Androsch, head of the Fimbag agency that oversees state support to troubled banks, as saying the three banks had a combined 30-35 billion euros in "problematic assets" that would not all go bad.

"But having none of this go sour is also an illusion," the report said. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)