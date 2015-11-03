VIENNA Nov 3 Austria will next year close the
agency it set up in 2008 during the financial crisis to oversee
state aid granted to troubled lenders, the finance ministry said
on Tuesday.
The cabinet agreed a proposal by Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling to close FIMBAG as of mid-2016, his ministry said.
FIMBAG had largely completed its tasks and its leaders agreed to
a move that would save money and spare red tape, it added.
"Closing FIMBAG is further evidence of the successful
reduction of legacy burdens from the banking crisis," Schelling
said.
FIMBAG owns capital that the state injected into Heta Asset
Resolution, the vehicle winding down the remnants of
Hypo Alpe Adria, a Carinthian lender nationalised in 2009 when
it ran aground after a decade of breakneck expansion.
FIMBAG also holds capital in two other "bad banks":
Volksbanken AG remnant Immigon and KA Finanz,
, the rump of Kommunalkredit.
Completed sales of Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan network and
parts of Kommunalkredit's business mean that the biggest
challenges left are winding down Heta and Hypo's former Italian
unit, the ministry said.
FIMBAG's role will be divided between the ministry and the
ABBAG vehicle set up last year to hold stakes in Heta and the
Italian bank.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)