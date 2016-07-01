BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
VIENNA, July 1 The Austrian banking system's common equity tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, rose faster than that of European peers last year but it must do more to catch up with international rivals, Austria's central bank said on Friday.
"It remains to be seen whether Austrian banks' profitability has improved sustainably, in particular since banks will have to adjust their cost structures further to match lower business volumes," the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said in a statement on its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.
It added that it was watching mortgage lending closely, given the continued rise in property prices.
"In view of the high and still rising real estate prices, particularly in Vienna, the ONB is paying special attention to housing finance," it said, adding that variable-rate housing loans still represented a large share of the total. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)