UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
VIENNA Feb 10 Austria aims to balance its state budget by 2016 thanks to a 26.5 billion euro ($35 billion) mix of spending curbs and tax hikes, the government said on Friday, unveiling a package that partners in the centrist coalition took weeks to negotiate.
Savings make up around 70 percent and tax increases around 30 percent of the package, to which states and municipalities are due to contribute more than 5 billion euros.
The measures include anticipated revenue from an EU-wide tax on financial transactions from 2014.
The government said a tax on undeclared Austrian funds in Swiss accounts - along the lines of what Germany plans - could raise around 1 billion in 2013.
($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.