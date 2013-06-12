* Finance Minister seeks "creative" approach to minimise
impact on state finances
* Says state "bad bank" would saddle taxpayers with losses
* Says confident Brussels will allow more time for asset
sales
VIENNA, June 12 Austria is seeking "creative"
ways to clean up ailing nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria,
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Wednesday, rejecting the
option of a "bad bank" that would hit state finances before
elections.
She also said she was confident she could get more time from
the European Commission for an orderly wind-down of the bank
that Austria took over in 2009 and which eked out a small profit
last year.
In a parliamentary debate, Fekter rebuffed Greens party
deputy leader Werner Kogler's appeal to set up a state bad bank
that could absorb toxic assets from Hypo and pave the
way for the selloff of its operating units that Brussels has
demanded take place by the end of 2013.
"What Mr Kogler wants means carving all the loss-making
parts out of the bank and saddling taxpayers with this. This is
maximising losses for taxpayers. It is also not the most
creative solution," Fekter said.
With elections due by September, Fekter has resisted
mounting pressure to set up a state-owned bad bank for Hypo,
which the head of the agency overseeing aid to the banking
sector has estimated could boost the ratio of state debt to GDP
by up to 5 percentage points.
The bank was pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade
of overly ambitious lending and expansion into the Balkans.
Fekter said she was working instead on options including
investment companies, funds and foundations that would not send
state debt and deficits soaring.
"There are lots of property and leasing deals here that
don't have to land in a bad bank," she said, adding that the
state could find partners to help carry out the plan.
"We are thus working on a structural complement with an eye
to have the least possible burden for the budget and taxpayers."
She gave no other details, and ministry officials declined
to elaborate.
Reuters reported last month that Vienna may adopt Ireland's
bad bank model that brings in private investors as majority
owners, thus keeping its debts off state books. But the banking
sector has shown scant appetite for taking part.
OUTSPOKEN
The outspoken Fekter has often taken a lone policy stance,
for example in her defence of Austrian banking secrecy, before
finally backing down under domestic political or international
pressure.
European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in March that Hypo faced possible closure for failing to
adequately restructure.
Fekter said intensive talks were under way with the
Commission, which could force Hypo to repay more than 2 billion
euros in state aid it has got since Vienna had to nationalise it
to avoid a collapse with regional repercussions.
"I am confident that we will get a positive decision on aid
from the Commission and that we will also get significantly
more time than Almunia had threatened in the original letter
from March 14," Fekter told parliament.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that
winding down Hypo could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has
angered the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the
costs.
The bank's former chairman, Johannes Ditz, has said Hypo's
overall state aid bill could be capped at 5 billion euros if
Vienna and Brussels agree a revised revamp plan.
