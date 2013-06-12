VIENNA, June 12 Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter rejected on Wednesday calls to create a "bad bank" for
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, saying she was
confident she could instead get more time from the European
Commission for an orderly wind-down.
In a parliamentary debate, she rebuffed Greens party deputy
leader Werner Kogler's appeal to set up a bad bank that could
absorb toxic assets from the bank and foster a sale of its
operating units, as Brussels has demanded by the end of 2013.
"What Mr Kogler wants means carving all the loss-making
parts out of the bank and saddling taxpayers with this. This is
maximising losses for taxpayers. It is also not the most
creative solution," Fekter said.
Fekter has resisted mounting pressure to agree to a bad
bank, which would hit state finances before national elections
due by late September.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)