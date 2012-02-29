VIENNA Feb 29 One of Austria's top
bankers hit out at government plans to force the industry to
help fund the bailout of ailing Volksbanken.
Walter Rothensteiner, chairman of Raiffeisen Bank
International, told Austrian radio on Wednesday no
other part of the economy had to bail out troubled rivals,
especially ones that he said had an aggressive approach to
winning customers in a competitive market.
"This is hard to digest for an upright, normal banker," said
Rothensteiner, who was speaking on behalf of the banking sector
lobby. His bank is emerging Europe's third biggest lender.
He was responding to Austria's plan to tap banks for an
extra 750 million euros ($1.0 billion) by 2017 via a bank tax to
help fund the rescue of Volksbanken.
Austria said on Wednesday it would take a stake of up to 49
percent in Volksbanken in a rescue that will cost the state more
than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns, fresh capital
and guarantees.
Chancellor Helmut Faymann said a second bailout for
Volksbanken - it had already got 1 billion in state capital -
was cheaper than letting the lender go bust. A failure would
have triggered deposit insurance claims and state guarantees.
Losses on Greek debt and bad loans in eastern Europe have
hammered Volksbanken, once the country's fourth-biggest bank,
and which failed last year's European stress tests.
Rothensteiner said it was unfair to levy extra taxes on
banks at the same time they had to generate extra capital to
meet regulatory requirements for stronger balance sheets.
"I think this sector cannot act as a pure milking cow but
must also make a contribution to maintaining market stability."
