VIENNA Feb 29 One of Austria's top bankers hit out at government plans to force the industry to help fund the bailout of ailing Volksbanken.

Walter Rothensteiner, chairman of Raiffeisen Bank International, told Austrian radio on Wednesday no other part of the economy had to bail out troubled rivals, especially ones that he said had an aggressive approach to winning customers in a competitive market.

"This is hard to digest for an upright, normal banker," said Rothensteiner, who was speaking on behalf of the banking sector lobby. His bank is emerging Europe's third biggest lender.

He was responding to Austria's plan to tap banks for an extra 750 million euros ($1.0 billion) by 2017 via a bank tax to help fund the rescue of Volksbanken.

Austria said on Wednesday it would take a stake of up to 49 percent in Volksbanken in a rescue that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

Chancellor Helmut Faymann said a second bailout for Volksbanken - it had already got 1 billion in state capital - was cheaper than letting the lender go bust. A failure would have triggered deposit insurance claims and state guarantees.

Losses on Greek debt and bad loans in eastern Europe have hammered Volksbanken, once the country's fourth-biggest bank, and which failed last year's European stress tests.

Rothensteiner said it was unfair to levy extra taxes on banks at the same time they had to generate extra capital to meet regulatory requirements for stronger balance sheets.

"I think this sector cannot act as a pure milking cow but must also make a contribution to maintaining market stability." ($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)