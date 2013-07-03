VIENNA, July 3 Austria is seeking an external adviser to help clean up nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria , Finance Minister Maria Fekter told a newspaper.

Fekter has ruled out creating a state-owned "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from the lender Vienna had to take over in 2009, instead focusing on other solutions that may involve private-sector partners to help wind down non-core business.

She told WirtschaftsBlatt Austria was reviewing proposals from potential candidates to advise on the process.

"We want to use professional counsel to seek the optimal structure for organising the wind-down unit," she said.

Reuters reported in May that Austria may adopt Ireland's bad bank model that uses private investors to hold a majority stake, thus keeping its debt off state books.

But Hypo's Austrian banking rivals have baulked so far at backing such a model, which is winning increasing official support.

In the prospectus for a share issue this week, Erste Group Bank cited the risk that banks could be forced to take part in rescues of ailing peers.

"Erste Group may be required to participate in, or finance governmental support programmes for, credit institutions or finance governmental budget consolidation programmes, including through the introduction of banking taxes and other levies," it said in the prospectus.

A spokeswoman said Erste had not been approached so far about taking part in a bad bank for Hypo, whose latest restructuring plan is under review by the European Commission. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)