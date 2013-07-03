VIENNA, July 3 Austria is seeking an external
adviser to help clean up nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria
, Finance Minister Maria Fekter told a newspaper.
Fekter has ruled out creating a state-owned "bad bank" to
absorb toxic assets from the lender Vienna had to take over in
2009, instead focusing on other solutions that may involve
private-sector partners to help wind down non-core business.
She told WirtschaftsBlatt Austria was reviewing proposals
from potential candidates to advise on the process.
"We want to use professional counsel to seek the optimal
structure for organising the wind-down unit," she said.
Reuters reported in May that Austria may adopt Ireland's bad
bank model that uses private investors to hold a majority stake,
thus keeping its debt off state books.
But Hypo's Austrian banking rivals have baulked so far at
backing such a model, which is winning increasing official
support.
In the prospectus for a share issue this week, Erste Group
Bank cited the risk that banks could be forced to take
part in rescues of ailing peers.
"Erste Group may be required to participate in, or finance
governmental support programmes for, credit institutions or
finance governmental budget consolidation programmes,
including through the introduction of banking taxes and
other levies," it said in the prospectus.
A spokeswoman said Erste had not been approached so far
about taking part in a bad bank for Hypo, whose latest
restructuring plan is under review by the European Commission.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)