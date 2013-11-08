VIENNA Nov 8 Austria may have to plug a budget hole of up to 40 billion euros ($53.5 billion) over the next five years, a senior politician said on Friday, highlighting the challenges the two big parties face in hammering out a fresh coalition accord.

Markus Wallner, the conservative People's Party (OVP) governor of Vorarlberg province, told Austrian radio after a round of budget negotiations with Social Democrats (SPO) that specialists had identified big gaps in state financing.

"The experts estimate 6 to 8 billion euros per year, but this is not yet exactly verified yet in my view and it makes no sense to negotiate in the fog," he said, adding more work needed to be done next week.

Other party officials declined to discuss prospects for Austria to hit its goal of balancing the state budget by 2016.

"Now it is a matter of putting all scenarios on the table and discussing possible risks. Speculation about 'huge budget gaps' and concrete budget figures is not serious and causes unnecessary uncertainty at the moment," SPO negotiator and parliamentary faction leader Andreas Schieder said.

He said any corrections to the budget path hinged mainly on the extra help that nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria will need and how the economy will develop.

Austria's central bank in September denied a newspaper report that Hypo, which is selling or winding down non-core assets, could need as much as 17 billion euros in fresh aid.

Austria said in September Hypo's sell-off could cost taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017.

The SPO and OVP are trying to negotiate a fresh coalition accord after narrowly winning a combined majority in elections in September that strengthened the eurosceptic far right.

The talks, which may last into December, need to bridge big policy differences, especially over the proper mix of budget cuts and revenue increases to keep finances under control.

