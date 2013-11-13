VIENNA Nov 13 The big parties seeking to form a new coalition in Austria have reduced their forecast of the fiscal gap to be filled over the next five years to 18.4 billion euros ($24.66 billion), easing the task of finding ways to plug it.

Chancellor Werner Faymann of the Social Democrats (SPO) and conservative leader Michael Spindelegger gave the figure - which excludes an extra 5.8 billion in aid to struggling state banks - after a round of coalition negotiations, Austrian media said.

Officials had said last week the gap between projected revenue and spending could reach 40 billion euros, creating big strains between the SPO, which wants new taxes to help protect social spending, and the more austerity-minded People's Party.

The parties, which hope to form a new government by late next month, said the shortfall meant there was no scope for cutting taxes or boosting family subsidies for now. They also postponed big spending to fix up the parliament building.

A public-sector hiring freeze is to be extended.

"Anyone who says there is a hole in the budget is wrong. On the contrary, the budget will be more than met in 2013, and that is the only budget that is valid and has been decided," the Austria Press Agency quoted Faymann as saying late on Wednesday.

Austria has projected a budget deficit equivalent to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013.

Lower-than-expected economic growth, stubbornly high pension costs, lack of revenue from a stalled financial transaction tax and extra aid to ailing banks - primarily Hypo Alpe Adria - have created the hole that threatens to scupper Austria's goal to balance the budget by 2016. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Andrew Roche)