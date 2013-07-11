VIENNA, July 11 The burden on Austrian taxpayers for supporting nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria may hit hard only next year, complicating efforts to cut state debt and deficits, the head of Austria's debt watchdog panel said on Thursday.

The European Commission is reviewing the latest restructuring plan for Hypo, which Austria took over in 2009, and is likely to impose conditions for allowing state aid that could cost Austria billions more euros in bailout support.

"It is unlikely that we have to shoulder the entire load in 2013. Most or perhaps all ... is likely to play out only in 2014," said Bernhard Felderer, head of the state debt commission that advises the government.

The 2013 budget earmarks 700 million euros ($900 million) in aid for Hypo, which Finance Minister Maria Fekter said should cover its capital needs when it reports first-half results.

That sum is included in her projection of a budget deficit equal to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product this year on the path towards a balanced budget by 2016.

"It may be that (a 2013 deficit) of less than 2 percent is easily achieved but then 2014 will be a very difficult year," Felderer told reporters. "That will depend very much on what the Commission says about Hypo Alpe Adria."

Fekter said on Wednesday that the budget consolidation path hinged on what steps the Commission imposes. She is trying to cushion the blow from Hypo by setting up a vehicle to wind down non-core Hypo assets that is majority-owned by private investors so its debts do not count as state debt.

Felderer said this kind of "bad bank" - if approved by the Commission - would likely boost state debt and deficits, but he gave no concrete numbers for this. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)