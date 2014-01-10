VIENNA Jan 10 Austria's banks face a 90 million euro ($122 million) hike in a levy imposed to help cover the expense of propping up the sector in the financial crisis, adding to their costs at a time when profits are already under pressure.

Banks such as UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International have previously complained that the levy hits profits just as they need to build up capital and are also being urged to keep lending during an economic weak patch.

The increase, disclosed in draft legislation on Friday, is a result of proposed changes to Austria's tax code which would increase a levy already bringing in 500 million euros a year - on top of which a surcharge imposed in 2012 to help cover costs of rescuing Volksbanken AG brings in 125 million.

The tax package, which could raise around 1 billion euros in total, also increases levies on alcohol, cigarettes and cars to help plug holes in state finances. Austria aims to eliminate its structural budget deficit by 2016.

Under a coalition accord struck by the country's two big parties in December, changes were due in the way the bank levy launched in 2011 is calculated, but the only detail previously given was to raise to 45 percent from 25 percent the surcharge that expires in 2017.

Bank Austria has cited the bank levy as a reason it was cutting jobs in Austria and Raiffeisen has also launched a drive to save 450 million euros.

Under the original levy, banks were charged based on the adjusted size of their balance sheets and the volume of "speculative derivatives" in their trading books.

Assets below 1 billion euros drew no levy, the rate on assets between 1 billion and 20 billion was 0.055 percent and assets above 20 billion were taxed at 0.085 percent.

Derivative portfolios were taxed at 0.013 percent regardless of the size of their balance sheets.

Details released by the ministry on Friday and which still have to be approved by parliament show the tax rate will rise to 0.09 percent for assets above 1 billion and to 0.11 percent for assets above 20 billion.

Derivatives will no longer be taxed, keeping revenue from the levy steady.

Unlike the 45 percent surcharge, there is no time limit for the underlying levy, whose proceeds flow into general coffers.

If approved by parliament as expected, the new regime would take effect from April 1. "Additional income of 90 million euros a year from 2014 is expected," the draft said. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)