VIENNA, April 8 Austria will limit its 2014
budget deficit to no more than 3 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) despite a renewed hit from ailing state lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger said on Tuesday.
Austria plans to set up a "bad bank" to wind down Hypo
assets, boosting state debt to around 80 percent of GDP and
raising the budget deficit close to the 3 percent ceiling
allowed under the EU's Maastricht criteria.
Hypo, which has already received 4.8 billion euros in state
aid, said last month it needed 1.43 billion more to cope with
writedowns and maintain minimum capital levels until it
transfers assets to the bad bank in September.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)