VIENNA, April 8 Austria will limit its 2014
budget deficit to no more than 3 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) despite a renewed hit from ailing state lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger said on Tuesday.
Austria plans to set up a "bad bank" to wind down Hypo
assets, boosting state debt to around 80 percent of GDP and
raising the budget deficit close to the 3 percent ceiling
allowed under the EU's Maastricht criteria.
Hypo, which has already received 4.8 billion euros in state
aid, said last month it needed 1.43 billion more to cope with
writedowns and maintain minimum capital levels until it
transfers assets to the bad bank in September.
Spindelegger said the government would exercise tight budget
discipline to help cushion some of the Hypo blow.
"We cannot get to a Maastricht deficit above 3 percent under
these conditions, and overall we cannot depart from the path the
government has followed for years - to get better every year on
the deficit," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
He gave no details before presenting draft budgets for both
2014 and 2015 on April 29. The coalition that took office in
December has operated so far under a stopgap 2014 budget.
Austria's 2013 state budget deficit narrowed to 1.5 percent
of GDP under Maastricht criteria as rising tax revenue and
income from a mobile frequency auction offset aid to struggling
banks. State debt edged up by 0.1 point to 74.5 percent of
GDP.
The government aims to eliminate by 2016 the structural
budget deficit, which strips out one-off items.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)