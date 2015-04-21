VIENNA, April 21 Austria eliminated its structural budget deficit in 2014, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday, adding the goal now was to balance the budget as well under the EU's Maastricht criteria.

"The good news is that against all expectations we will present a structural zero deficit for 2014 when the accounts are closed," he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting to approve the country's mid-term financial plan. "I am not satisfied with a structural zero deficit in the years ahead. We have to create a real balanced budget and not a structural one," he added.

The structural budget strips out one-off items and business cycle fluctuations. Under EU rules, a structural deficit of under 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) counts as balanced. Austria ran a headline 2014 public-sector budget deficit equivalent to 2.4 percent of GDP under the EU's Maastricht criteria. (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)