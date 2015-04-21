VIENNA, April 21 Austria eliminated its
structural budget deficit in 2014, Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said on Tuesday, adding the goal now was to balance
the budget as well under the EU's Maastricht criteria.
"The good news is that against all expectations we will
present a structural zero deficit for 2014 when the accounts are
closed," he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting to approve
the country's mid-term financial plan. "I am not satisfied with
a structural zero deficit in the years ahead. We have to create
a real balanced budget and not a structural one," he added.
The structural budget strips out one-off items and business
cycle fluctuations. Under EU rules, a structural deficit of
under 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) counts as
balanced. Austria ran a headline 2014 public-sector budget
deficit equivalent to 2.4 percent of GDP under the EU's
Maastricht criteria.
