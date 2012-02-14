* Cut to negative underestimates savings drive - govt

VIENNA, Feb 14 Austria took issue on Tuesday with Moody's warning it may strip the country of its top debt rating, saying the agency had not given proper credit to Vienna's campaign to balance its budget and cut debt.

Moody's said on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter said Moody's had not had time to gauge the full impact of Austria's plan to balance the budget by 2016 via spending curbs and tax hikes. The plan sees state debt falling from 2013.

"Moody's wrapped up its European evaluation last Friday. We presented our consolidation package to the public only on Friday evening, so our commitment to push back debt had not flowed in (to the evaluation) to the full extent," she told reporters.

After Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its AAA last month, she was glad Moody's had kept its top rating, but added:

"It is painful that Moody's assigned a negative outlook for this whole region because of the instability in the euro zone or central and eastern Europe. These are things that we cannot shoulder alone."

She played down Moody's concerns about the Austrian banking sector's relatively large share of the economy and exposure to the volatile economies of emerging Europe.

"We will look at how the situation develops, especially in Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia. At the moment no bank has asked me (for more state aid) but we also will look at the overall situation of banks, that they stand on healthy legs.

"The recapitalisation to 9 percent in all banks has taken place and that went well," she added, referring to the European Banking Authority's target for major banks' core capital ratios by mid-2012.

STEPS TAKEN

Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit's Bank Austria unit are the leading lenders in emerging Europe.

Austria in November abruptly laid out new guidelines for those three banks that cap new lending in the region to 110 percent of what banks can arrange in local refinancing. Banks need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III capital rules six years ahead of schedule.

Austrian regulators have often said the domestic financial sector should strengthen balance sheets, noting they are less well capitalised than international peers.

In a radio interview, Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said the country's fiscal consolidation programme marked an "important contribution" towards restoring market confidence.

"You have to see of course that this Moody's report does not just refer to Austria, it refers to a significant part to overall developments in Europe. That means the savings package is just part of the overall perspective but it shows it was important to conclude this package," he said.

Nowotny, also a European Central Bank policymaker, played down the risks from Austrian banks' exposure to emerging Europe.

"Of course risks are associated with this (but) I don't think anything arises from the aspect of this engagement in central and eastern Europe," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)