VIENNA Feb 10 Austria is pressing Switzerland for a tax deal that could reap a 1 billion euro ($1.32 billion) windfall from money that wealthy Austrians have quietly stashed in Swiss accounts, Chancellor Werner Faymann said.

Neighbouring Switzerland's long tradition of banking secrecy has let rich foreigners park savings out of sight of their own tax authorities for decades and, for many foreigners, made Swiss bank accounts a byword for dodging taxes.

But foreign governments, led by the United States, are forcing tax havens to reveal their secrets, emboldened by efforts to root out suspected terrorist funding and by a need to boost revenues depleted by the global economic crisis.

Switzerland has already agreed to allow tax evasion investigations with countries including the United States and Germany, and struck deals with Germany and Britain to enable them to claw taxes back from their nationals.

Talks with Italy are also under way.

Unveiling details of a package that aims to balance the state budget by 2016, Faymann said Austria's finance ministry was pressing for a similar deal that could generate 1 billion euros in revenue in 2013 and 50 million a year thereafter.

"I myself have had contact with Swiss politicians who have said they will conclude these negotiations with Germany as well as with Austria," he said, calling the 1 billion figure "absolutely realistic".

In a research note in October, Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated Swiss private banks could lose as much as 26 billion Swiss francs ($28.35 billion) of assets under management to tax authorities if other Western European countries followed the German example. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) ($1 = 0.9173 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)