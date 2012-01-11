VIENNA Jan 11 Austria will press ahead with rules designed to boost the safety of the financial system by curbing big banks' lending growth in emerging Europe despite some grumbling from the region, regulatory sources said.

"The decision has been taken. (The guidelines) will be published shortly," one official, who asked not to be identified, said after what he described as a "routine meeting" on Wednesday of regulators from 17 countries in the region.

Keen to preserve its top debt rating amid the euro zone debt crisis and concern about banks' exposure to central and eastern Europe, Austria in November abruptly laid out new guidelines for UniCredit's Bank Austria unit, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International.

The rules cap new lending to 110 percent of what banks "that are particularly exposed" can arrange in local refinancing. Banks need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III capital rules six years ahead of schedule.

Some countries had voiced concern the new rules could expose the region to a credit crunch. Romanian President Traian Basescu has called them unfair.

The guidelines had originally been scheduled to be published by the end of 2011.

The Austrian National Bank and FMA market watchdog declined to comment on Wednesday's meeting in Vienna. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)