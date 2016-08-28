(Corrects para 3 to say flights were delayed not cancelled)

VIENNA Aug 28 Vienna Airport said on Sunday it had cancelled or delayed several flights for technical reasons.

"Due to technical issues in transferring flight relevant data amongst Eurocontrol and Austro Control (Austrian air traffic control) flights may be delayed or cancelled," Vienna Airport said on Facebook. "We advise passengers to contact their airline."

Flights from cities such as Venice, Prague and Cologne were delayed on Sunday night as well as departures to destinations such as Tunis, London and Zurich, according to the Vienna Airport website.

Airlines affected included Lufthansa, British Airways, Polish airline LOT, Finnair and Turkish Airlines, according to the online departure and arrival time tables.

A spokesman for Vienna Airport was not immediately available.

"We are affected by the technical problems Vienna Airport is experiencing," an Austrian Airlines spokesman said. He said he had no hint what time the issue would be resolved.

Depending on how quickly the problem was resolved, the airline would try to get as many flights to Vienna as possible.

"For sure we will not be able to bring all flights to Vienna which have been scheduled for today," he said. "We are focussing on long-distance flights and holiday flights." (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)