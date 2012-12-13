VIENNA Dec 13 Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International AG (HBInt) will halt repayment on most of the 2.3 billion euros ($3.01 billion)in funds it has from former German owner BayernLB, Hypo said, insisting the money it kept when it was nationalised in 2009 should be treated as equity rather than debt.

"Repayments on the relevant funds have to be suspended until a sustainable restructuring of HBInt has been achieved and reclaiming by BLB is not permitted until such time," Hypo said on Thursday.

It would also reclaim much of another 2.3 billion it has repaid including interest to the German landesbank, it added.

The move is certain to cause international ructions because Bavarian officials want the money back and have threatened to call immediately what they see as a loan, rather than get repaid in tranches that mature at the end of 2013 and 2014. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)