VIENNA Dec 13 Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria
Bank International AG (HBInt) will halt repayment on most of the
2.3 billion euros ($3.01 billion)in funds it has from former
German owner BayernLB, Hypo said, insisting the money
it kept when it was nationalised in 2009 should be treated as
equity rather than debt.
"Repayments on the relevant funds have to be suspended until
a sustainable restructuring of HBInt has been achieved and
reclaiming by BLB is not permitted until such time," Hypo
said on Thursday.
It would also reclaim much of another 2.3 billion it has
repaid including interest to the German landesbank, it added.
The move is certain to cause international ructions because
Bavarian officials want the money back and have threatened to
call immediately what they see as a loan, rather than get repaid
in tranches that mature at the end of 2013 and 2014.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
