* Bank levy surcharge to rise to 45 pct from 25 pct - sources

* Basis of underlying levy to be amended to exclude derivatives (Adds details and background)

By Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields

VIENNA, Dec 12 The coalition accord struck by Austria's two big parties on Thursday calls for increasing a bank levy surcharge that the country imposed last year, two sources familiar with the agreement said.

Austria launched a special bank levy in 2011 to help recoup costs of propping up the sector during the financial crisis. The underlying levy, originally supposed to last until 2017, raises around 500 million euros ($690 million) a year.

A 25 percent surcharge the country imposed last year until 2017 to help cover the costs of rescuing Volksbanken AG brings in another 125 million a year.

That surcharge is now set to rise to 45 percent, the sources said, potentially adding another 100 million euros a year.

The coalition partners said on Thursday they would release details of their agreement late on Friday.

Banks have already complained that the bank levy hits profits at a time they need to build up capital for new regulatory requirements and are being urged at the same time to keep lending during an economic weak patch.

The government agreement maintains the underlying tax on big lenders' balance sheets but changes the way it is assessed so that their derivatives portfolios are now excluded, the sources added.

It was not immediately clear what effect this change would have on the basic levies paid by big banks such as UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International.

Bank Austria last month cited the bank levy as a reason it was cutting jobs in Austria, and Raiffeisen has also launched a drive to save 450 million euros.

Under the original bank levy that took effect at the start of 2011, banks were charged based on the adjusted size of their balance sheets and the volume of "speculative derivatives" in their trading books.

Banks with total assets below 1 billion euros paid no levy, those between 1 billion and 20 billion paid 0.055 percent, and those above 20 billion paid 0.085 percent.

Derivative portfolios were taxed at 0.013 percent regardless of the size of their balance sheets.

