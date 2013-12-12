VIENNA Dec 12 The coalition accord struck by
Austria's two big parties on Thursday calls for increasing a
bank levy surcharge that the country imposed last year, two
sources familiar with the agreement said.
The government agreement maintains the underlying tax on big
lenders' balance sheets but changes the way it is assessed so
that their derivatives portfolios are now excluded, the sources
added.
Austria launched a special bank levy in 2011 to help recoup
costs of propping up the sector during the financial crisis. The
underlying levy, originally supposed to last until 2017, raises
around 500 million euros ($690 million) a year.
A 25 percent surcharge the country imposed last year until
2017 to help cover the costs of rescuing Volksbanken AG
brings in another 125 million a year.
That surcharge is now set to rise to 45 percent, the sources
said, potentially adding another 100 million euros a year.
The coalition partners said on Thursday they would release
details of their agreement late on Friday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Editing by Michael Shields)