VIENNA Dec 13 Austria's mainstream pro-European parties, in power since 2006, have agreed to extend their coalition government for a second five-year term.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) and their junior partners, the conservative People's Party (OVP), hammered out joint policy positions during eight weeks of talks that sought common ground between the SPO's push for a strong social safety net and the OVP's focus on shoring up state finances.

Here are highlights of the 124-page policy roadmap:

FINANCES

The structural budget deficit is to be eliminated by 2016.

The average actual retirement age is to rise to 60.1 by 2018 from 58.4 now; steps will be taken to get back on track should developments deviate significantly from the plan.

EUROPE

Austria wants a convention to review EU treaties; it wants to push forward economic and monetary union with the goal of securing growth and jobs but insists of preserving Austria's fiscal sovereignty.

"The stability of the euro zone and euro currency are of central importance to Austria," the policy statement said. Austria recognises the importance of the ESM euro zone bailout fund and will show solidarity with countries that need temporary support.

TAXES

The bank levy Austria imposed on big lenders in 2011 is maintained but the 25 percent surcharge introduced last year to help fund the rescue of Volksbanken is to rise to 45 percent.

Companies can no longer deduct from tax the part of managers' annual pay above 500,000 euros ($687,700).

Tax deductions for foreign losses are capped at 75 percent of corporate profits in Austria.

Initial income tax rates are to be cut "in the direction of 25 percent" when budget leeway allows.

Taxes on tobacco, alcohol and cars will rise; a tax on sparkling wines including prosecco rises 1 euro per litre.

BANKING SECRECY

Bank secrecy is to be ensured for people living in Austria.

Exchanging data with other countries is a goal as long as a level playing field with other countries including Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino is ensured.

The identity of owners of trusts and other opaque investment vehicles must be clear. Bilateral tax deals with Switzerland and Liechtenstein are to be maintained.

Austria should soon conclude a treaty with the United States on exchanging data under the FACTA programme.

PRIVATISATION

The OeIAG state holding company that owns stakes in companies including OMV, Telekom Austria and Austrian Post is to focus on developing and improving the value of current assets. Its goals include "privatisation to relevant sizes of stakes (blocking minorities)". ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)