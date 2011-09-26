* No need to discuss such a step now

* Debt cut may not be needed in the end

* Certain parliament will pass EFSF expansion (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Sept 26 Cutting Greek debt would be the "very last option" and there is no need to discuss such a step now, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter was quoted as saying on Monday.

The euro zone does not have the instruments in place to handle such a move and won't have them until 2013, the Austria Press Agency cited her as saying.

Fekter, who has repeatedly stressed the need for Greece to live up to the terms of a bailout it agreed with the European Union and International Monetary Fund, declined to discuss whether a 50 percent Greek debt "haircut" would suffice.

"We do not need to consider now whether a debt cut is needed or not. Maybe it is not needed," APA quoted her as saying.

Fekter cited Sudan as an example as how debt forgiveness could work as a last resort. Sudan has owed Austria "a billion" since the 1970s and only now is a debt cut under consideration.

She reiterated that Austria's parliament would certainly approve expanding the European Financial Stability Facility safety net for struggling euro zone members, APA reported. A vote in parliament is due on Friday.

Fekter repeated that Austria opposes expanding the EFSF beyond what has already been agreed, at least if that would involve committing more taxpayer money, APA reported.

She instead suggested a top-up could be financed via a financial transactions tax.

"The markets should make a contribution to stability so that the entire system can be maintained in a more stable manner."

In a separate interview with Austrian radio, Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic reiterated he thought there was no way around a Greek debt haircut. RBI has no Greek sovereign debt exposure.

"The experts think it has to be at least 50 percent and I would support this. It has to be massive because the interest burden of 5 percent (of GDP) the Greeks have to bear can hardly be put into annual budgets. It has to be a massive cut," he said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)