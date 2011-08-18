HELSINKI Aug 18 Austria opposes Finland's deal with Greece on collateral for loans and will demand collateral as well if euro zone countries approve Finland's deal, a spokesman from Austrian finance ministry was quoted in a newspaper report as saying.

"The collateral model has to be open to all the euro zone countries. We will figure out if that's the case," Harald Waiglein from the finance ministry told Finland's biggest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat in a phone interview.

Earlier this week Finland reached a deal with Greece on collateral, its key condition for joining to help the debt-burdened country.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)