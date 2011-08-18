VIENNA Aug 18 Austria would want collateral for loans to Greece if such a model is made available to other euro zone members, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, responding to a report in a Finnish newspaper.

Finland's Helsingin Sanomat reported that Austria opposed Helsinki's deal with Greece on collateral for loans.

"It is certainly incorrect to say that Austria opposes Finland's deal with Greece," Finance Ministry spokesman Harald Waiglein said.

"If there is to be a model for collateral, Austria would also make a claim. This is completely in line with the conclusions of the (July 21 eurozone) summit." (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)