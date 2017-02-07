VIENNA Feb 7 Hackers took the Austrian
parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding
its server with digital service requests, and although no data
was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the
parliament said in a statement.
"The hacker attack was most likely a so-called DDoS-attack;
a similar attack took place last November targeting the websites
of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministries," it said, using
the acronym for Distributed Denial of Service attack.
In November, hackers launched a DDoS-attack, among the most
common cyber threats, on the European Commission's computers.
The Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation
in Europe (OSCE) was also recently the target of a cyber attack.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)