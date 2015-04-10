FRANKFURT, April 10 German lenders should
prepare to write off at least half the value of the bonds they
hold in Austrian 'bad bank' Heta Asset Resolution AG, a
Bundesbank board member said in an interview published on
Friday.
"I think this situation has to be taken seriously by the
German banks," Andreas Dombret told news agency Bloomberg in an
interview in Johannesburg, where he addressed the local chamber
of commerce.
"It's advisable and recommendable to take provisions on
this, and ... I would say it should be a minimum of a 50 percent
provision for potential losses," he added.
Heta was formed from defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe
Adria, and last month the Bundesbank said German banks and
insurers had a total exposure of 7.1 billion euros ($7.54
billion).
($1 = 0.9421 euros)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John O'Donnell)