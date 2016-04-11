(Adds Carinthia, haircut, quotes)

VIENNA, April 11 Creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta on Monday gave their clearest indication that they were ready to compromise in a dispute over the repayment of billions of euros of bonds.

The move to break the deadlock comes a day after Austria's financial watchdog FMA cut the nominal value of the bulk of bonds -- initially worth around 11 billion euros ($12.5 billion)-- by more than half.

FMA made use of a new European ruling that intends to share losses of a failed bank with senior creditors, making Heta a test case for attempts to finance bank rescues using creditors' money instead of contributions from taxpayers.

An umbrella group of creditors, which claims to represent nearly half the value of the bonds and which has repeatedly insisted on being paid back in full, said it was ready to table a proposal to find an out-of-court settlement.

The group said in a statement it was prepared for "constructive negotiations with (the) Province of Carinthia and the Republic of Austria and to present an offer structure face-to-face".

It did not provide any details of any negotiations with the southern province of Carinthia, which guarantees the bonds.

The FMA last year took control of Heta, formed following the collapse of lender Hypo Alpe Adria, imposing a debt moratorium until May after an audit exposed a capital hole of nearly 8 billion euros which the government was not prepared to fill.

In response, many creditors went to court to enforce their claims. Experts predict long-running court battles if no agreement can be reached between Carinthia and creditors who include German-owned Commerzbank and Pimco.

Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser said at a news conference on Monday creditors would have to make a proposal "worth negotiating".

"Then we can probably enter into decisive talks with those who secure the financing," Kaiser said, referring to the federal government.

He added the province was in constant talks with the Austrian chancellor and the federal government over the issue.

Lawyers representing both parties are due to meet up in London for talks on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8772 euros)