(Adds meeting in London, comments by Carinthia's financial
secretary, context)
VIENNA, April 12 Holders of 11 billion euros
($12.6 billion) of bonds in Austrian "bad bank" Heta want to be
paid more than 90 percent of the bonds' face value in any new
buyback deal, creditors said on Tuesday.
A long-running fight between bond holders - most of them
German banks - and the province of Carinthia went into a new
round this week after Austrian banking watchdog FMA cut the
nominal value of the bulk of bonds by more than
half.
FMA made use of a new European ruling that intends to share
losses of a failed bank with senior creditors, making Heta a
test case for attempts to finance bank rescues using creditors'
money instead of contributions from taxpayers.
Bond holders including Pimco, Commerzbank
and Deutsche Bank are demanding the
Austrian province of Carinthia pay for their losses because it
guaranteed the bonds when they were issued.
"There is no point in negotiating about anything under 90
percent. A settlement based on 90 percent would not work because
you would probably not get a majority at that level," said Urs
Faehndrich of the Teutonia creditor group, which says it
represents claims of around 250 million euros (about $284
million) in Heta bonds.
A source close to Heta creditors confirmed that any
settlement would need to be above 90 percent to get enough
creditors on board.
Lawyers for both sides were meeting in London on Tuesday.
Carinthia's financial secretary Gabriele Schaunig said on
Monday the lawyers would mainly discuss "technical issues", such
as which procedural steps to take, which claims to address and
whether to exclude certain issues from court.
The source close to Heta creditors said both sides would
also discuss how much they think the province could contribute
to a new deal.
Should Carinthia reach a settlement with creditors the
federal government would consider providing money to secure the
financing, the Austrian finance minister said on Tuesday.
"If Carinthia submits a new proposal, the federal government
will consider to provide financial support," Hans Joerg
Schelling said in Vienna.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by
Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)