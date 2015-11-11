VIENNA Nov 11 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Wednesday he expected that an offer could be made to creditors of "bad bank" Heta before the end of the year if talks and preparations go smoothly.

Schelling signed a 1.2 billion euro ($1.29 billion) final agreement with the German state of Bavaria to settle a dispute over Heta, said he expected talks with other creditors to start within weeks.

"We expect talks with creditors and (the province of) Carinthia to start within weeks," said Schelling during the signing ceremony with Bavaria's Finance Minister Markus Soeder in Vienna.

"If everything goes smoothly and we have all the laws and preparations in place, we should be able to table an offer this year," he added.

Heta is winding down the assets of now defunct Hypo, whose failure sparked multiple lawsuits in Germany and Austria, with claims and counter-claims adding up to about 16 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Louise Heavens)