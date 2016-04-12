China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
VIENNA, April 12 Should Carinthia reach a deal with creditors of "bad bank" Heta, the federal government will consider to provide money to secure the financing, the Austrian finance minister said on Tuesday.
"If Carinthia submits a new proposal, the federal government will consider to provide financial support," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.
Carinthia and Heta creditors had signalled readiness to compromise in the long-running dispute about the repayment of bonds guaranteed by the province on Monday, just one day after Austria's banking watchdog imposed a big haircut on the bonds. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat