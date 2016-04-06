(Recasts, adds comment from creditors, insurers)

VIENNA, April 6 The province of Carinthia would prefer an out-of-court settlement over outstanding bonds of failed Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria but an agreement would require a new offer from creditors, it said on Wednesday.

Carinthia had offered to buy back the bonds -- now rolled into Heta Asset Resolution, the so-called bad bank formed after Hypo's collapse -- at a discount to the face value it had guaranteed, but the offer was rejected by creditors last month.

"We are all convinced that a solution outside the courts would be best," Carinthia's financial secretary Gabriele Schaunig said after a meeting with her counterparts from other Austrian provinces.

She said that a letter sent by an umbrella group of Heta creditors to the governors of the Austrian provinces had signalled an interest in reaching a settlement.

The group, which says it controls bonds worth more than a third of the 10.8 billion euros ($12.3 billion) concerned, has so far insisted on full repayment.

Schaunig said that the creditors would have to make a new offer because Carinthia had no financial means to do so.

A spokeswoman for the creditors' group said that its position has not changed. "We have always said that we are willing to talk," she said.

She did not say whether the creditors would make an offer nor whether they are ready to accept less than a 100 percent repayment.

"To find a solution we have to discuss structures and schemes, and to do so we have to sit down at a table and talk," she said.

German insurers claiming 820 million euros in Heta bonds earlier said that they are willing to discuss timings for repayment.

GDV President Alexander Erdland said the German insurance body had offered negotiations but had not received a response. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jon Boyle and David Goodman)