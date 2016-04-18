VIENNA, April 18 Austria's Financial Market
Authority (FMA) has sent a letter to the country's banks
suggesting bigger write-downs on bonds of "bad bank" Heta
than in a haircut it imposed on creditors this month,
a source familiar with the matter said.
The FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of Heta, on April
10 announced a bail-in, or haircut, of 54 percent on senior
bonds, the extension of bonds' maturities to 2023 and the
cancellation of coupon payments as of March of last
year.
In the letter, the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior
bonds at 30 percent of their face value, the source said, adding
the difference to the haircut was due to the cancelled interest
payments.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)