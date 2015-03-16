VIENNA, March 16 Financial services group EY
defended on Monday its audit report on nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria's 2013 accounts and stressed it had
warned about potential problems at the now-defunct lender.
Hypo's accounts are a huge issue after regulators had to
take over the Heta "bad bank" which was winding down
Hypo assets. The regulators have suspended debt payments because
the state has refused to step in to cover a capital shortfall
created by billions of euros in fresh writedowns.
Shock waves from the move have spread to Germany, where
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG had to be rescued and other
banks face big hits from their Heta exposure.
EY, formerly known as Ernst&Young, took issue with a report
in Austria's Profil magazine on Monday questioning why it had
signed off on Hypo's 2013 accounts despite raising questions
about asset valuations on its books.
"EY performed all audits of Hypo Alpe Adria International AG
with due diligence and reported extensively on the results in
accordance with generally accepted auditing standards," it said
in a statement on Monday.
It noted it had asserted in its audit opinion that a capital
increase conducted in 2014 covered Hypo's capital needs for the
normal course of business until the state established wind-down
unit Heta that year, "but that significant uncertainties exist
about future losses and thus in respect of the group's equity".
EY and KPMG are auditors for Heta's 2014 accounts, which
have not yet been finalised.
Austria's Financial Market Authority said this month it had
no indication that Heta's capital gap -- estimated at 4 billion
to 7.6 billion euros -- arose from improperly valued assets.
But prosecutors are looking into Hypo's balance sheet from
2009, the year Austria nationalised the bank that hit the wall
after a decade of breakneck expansion fuelled by debt guarantees
from its home province of Carinthia.
Deloitte, the auditor for Hypo's 2009 balance sheet, has
said it is convinced that the audit was thorough and correct.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)