MUNICH May 8 A Munich court ruled on Friday
that Austrian "bad bank" Heta must repay loans to BayernLB
, handing the German state-controlled lender a victory
in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).
Presiding Judge Gesa Lutz ordered Heta, the vehicle set up
to wind down the remnants of former BayernLB unit Hypo Alpe
Adria, to repay loans worth more than 1 billion euros plus debt
totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion).
Heta and Austrian officials had no immediate
comment.
Regulators this year took control of Heta and imposed a debt
moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown
needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion euros in its balance
sheet. That left holders of Heta debt in limbo and facing the
prospect of losses.
($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Angelika
Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)