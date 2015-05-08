VIENNA May 8 Austria played down a German court ruling on Friday ordering the bank wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Resolution to pay billions to former Hype Alpe Adria owner BayernLB.

"There is no impact on the federal government," a finance ministry spokeswoman said, noting that the Financial Market Authority watchdog was now responsible for Heta -- which is winding down the rump of nationalised lender Hypo -- after taking control of it in March.

An FMA spokesman said only that Heta would analyse the verdict and then the FMA would decide how to proceed.

The court ordered Heta to repay loans worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) plus debt totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion). ($1 = 0.8932 euros) ($1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)