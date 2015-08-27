VIENNA Aug 27 Hard-pressed Austrian province
Carinthia is in talks with creditors about the possibility of
buying back debt guarantees it issued for defunct state lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, the region's governor, Peter Kaiser, told a
newspaper.
The guarantees on more than 10 billion euros ($11.3
billion)in Hypo debt now being wound down by so-called bad bank
Heta Asset Management are complicating efforts to put
the expensive Hypo meltdown to rest once and for
all.
With an annual budget of about 2 billion euros, Carinthia
has acknowledged that it cannot honour all the backing it gave
Hypo debt before the bank hit the wall after a decade of
breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans.
In an interview with the Wirtschaftsblatt paper published on
Thursday, Kaiser said that Carinthia had been negotiating with
creditors for a month and a half on ways to approach the matter.
"One possibility would be for Carinthia to agree with
creditors to pay 'X' amount to get out of the guaranteed
securities," the paper quoted him as saying, with the state
governor also emphasising the importance of treating all
creditors equally.
His spokesman said that Kaiser was referring to buying back
guarantees rather than the underlying debt.
The Financial Markets Authority watchdog took control of
Heta in March and froze debt repayments while it determines the
size of the capital hole. The extent of the debt haircut
creditors face should be clear by early next year.
The federal government has offered to help Carinthia to work
out a deal with a list of creditors that includes many German
investors.
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by David Goodman)