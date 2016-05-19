(Adds comment from co-head of FMA financial market watchdog)
VIENNA May 19 Austria's bank resolution rules
face a review by the European Court of Justice after a Vienna
court asked for guidance in ruling whether national legislation
used to impose losses on creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution was valid.
The issue is whether the Federal Act on the Recovery and
Resolution of Banks (BaSAG) can be applied to Heta,
which is winding down the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe
Adria but which is not a bank itself.
The claims brought by Luxembourg-based RMF Financial
Holdings for around 235,000 euros ($264,000) in missing debt
payments are on hold until the EU court decides, the APA news
agency said, citing a Vienna Commercial Court ruling.
The request marked the first time an Austrian court had
asked for guidance on the issue from the EU court.
A separate but related case is running in Germany, where
hearings are set to resume on June 9. Austria's Financial Market
Authority (FMA) has asked the Frankfurt court to suspend its
proceedings until the ECJ has ruled, an FMA spokesman
said.
Court officials were not immediately available to comment on
the report.
RMF holds a subordinated Heta debt worth 16.4 million euros
that matures in 2017, APA said.
The FMA last year imposed a debt moratorium on Heta and this
year cancelled Heta's junior debt.
Austria and major Heta creditors on Wednesday announced a
deal in principle to resolve an impasse over how to handle its
debts, paving the way for a bond buyback offer in September that
could avert bankruptcy for its home province.
FMA co-head Helmut Ettl told Austria's ORF radio he was not
concerned about the EU court review.
"In a worst-case scenario this could lead to a Heta
insolvency, but we expect many creditors to end the legal
dispute as a result of the settlement and also that the European
Court of Justice will rule that BaSAG is applicable," he said.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Keith Weir)