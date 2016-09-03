VIENNA, Sept 3 The members of the three largest
creditor groups of Austria's "bad bank" Heta said on
Saturday they will support the new bond buy-back offer agreed
with Austria's government.
"For the purposes of a common solution and to avoid years of
legal disputes we accept the offer," said Friedrich Munsberg,
spokesman for the umbrella group of creditors.
Austria's government reached agreement in principle with
creditors for an offer to buy back at a discount debt of around
11 billion euros ($12.27 billion) in May.
An official offer to bondholders is expected on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)